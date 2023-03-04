July Moyo Combine Forces With Mwonzora To Collapse Local Authorities

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo has, with immediate effect, suspended three Kwekwe councillors for alleged gross incompetence.

The councillors are Angeline Kasipo (CCC), who is the former Kwekwe mayor, Melody Chingarande (CCC) and Makomborero Mlambo (ZANU PF).

The three councillors were suspended on the same day MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora recalled Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Pikurai Msipa and two other councillors.

A letter by Minister Moyo dated 28 February 2023 reads in part:

In line with Section 114(2) of the Urban Councils Act, Chapter (29:15) as amended by the Local Government Laws Amendment Act Number 8, of 2016, I have reasonable grounds for suspecting that you Councillor Angeline Kasipo have committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence, and willful violation of the law as referenced in subsection (1) (b) (C) and (e) and hereby suspend you with immediate effect, from the office of Councillor of City of Kwekwe, Ward 10 in terms of Section 114 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15)as amended by Section 3 of the Local Government Amendment Act, Number 8 of 2016.The councillors allegedly participated in a council process where a motion had been submitted by Councillor Ndlovu, Msipa, Chingarande, Ngwenya and Moyo on a review of the 2023 approved budget.

Wrote Moyo:You supported the proposal and secondment of the illegal resolution passed on 27 January 2023 of reviewing an approved budget though you were advised by the Chamber Secretary about the illegality.

This was in Violation of the Public Finance Management Act (Chapter 22:19) of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15).

Moyo said due to their actions the Kwekwe City Council became ungovernable, illegally operating without a budget.

