POPULAR comedian, Felistas Murata, also known as “Mai TT”, has appeared in court on allegations of fraud and theft of trust property.

Murata, popularly known as Mai TT, was not asked to plead when she appeared in court on charges of fraud and theft of trust property this Thursday.

Mai TT allegedly borrowed US$10 000 from a local businesswoman before she surrendered a hired vehicle as collateral.

It is alleged that in September last year, the accused borrowed money for her business and handed the businesswoman a car as surety.

The court heard that the complainant realised she was duped after the police came to take the car saying it did not belong to Mai TT but to a car rental.- ZBC News

Mai TT was remanded out of custody.

