Mayor Mafumhe Exposes ZINARA Rot

Tinashe Sambiri

The Mayor of the city of Harare, Councillor Jacob Mafumhe has accused ZINARA of stealing road refurbishment funds.

Mayor Mafumhe also blamed the Zanu PF regime for using cheap political gimmicks to soil the Citizens Coalition for Change image.

See statement below:

1/5 ON ROADS: Mayor Mafume said the road reconstruction challenge lies squarely with ZINARA. It’s the one that’s currently collecting motorist fees which are meant for road reconstruction.

2/5 Last year alone, ZINARA collected USD64 million from motorists & disbursed a paltry USD2 million to the City Council which is not enough to reconstruct a 5km road.

3/5 In the last five years, out of expectations of ± US$60 million per year, City of Harare received less than US$2,5 million per year which is not enough to deal with the road problems bedeviling our city.

4/5 Last year, the city had a target to rehabilitate 40km of road but because of funding constraints, they only managed 12,5km.

5/5 The Harare City Council is going to launch a court application to reverse the current model which gives power to ZINARA to administer funds meant for road reconstruction in the city.

