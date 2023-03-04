Minister Says Doctors Advised Her To Stay Away From The Media

Primary and Secondary Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu yesterday aborted a scheduled media briefing and tour at the last minute to assess how the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) secures examination papers and how it runs national exams.

The tour was organised following rampant cases of examination leakages.

Journalists were barred from touring the printing press and other facilities by both the ministry and Zimsec officials for security reasons despite the invitation.

The media was then advised to wait for a brief from Ndlovu after the tour. But Ndlovu was in no show. She immediately left after touring the Zimsec facilities. Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said the minister could not address the media because of medical issues.

“The minister said she was advised to stay off the media for two weeks on medical grounds, so she will not be able to address you today. We apologise for having you wait,” Ndoro said.

