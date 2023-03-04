Woman Goes Beserk Over Missing Television Set

Spread the love

A woman from Glendale, Mashonaland Central province caused a stir when she dragged an 18-year-old boy, who is also her neighbour, by his manhood following a misunderstanding over a missing television set.

This was heard when Constance Lija (35) appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware charged with indecent assault as defined in Section 67 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Lija, who was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody, did not come to court leading the magistrate to issue a warrant of arrest.

Appearing for the State, Ellen Tanatswa Chingono told the court that on 25 February at around 8pm, the complainant was playing with his friend chasing each other when they ran into the accused’s yard.

The accused, who was in the company of her sister, later confronted the complainant and accused him of stealing her television set.

The accusations reportedly didn’t go down well with the complainant leading to a misunderstanding between the two parties.

At the height of the misunderstanding, Lija reportedly grabbed the boy by his belt before she reached for his manhood and violently dragged him towards her house.

In the process she was reportedly shouting saying there was nothing special with his manhood.

The boy reportedly cried for help, attracting the attention of his friend and mother who quickly rushed to the scene and rescued him.The matter was later reported to the police leading to the accused’s arrest.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...