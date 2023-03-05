Former Mnangagwa Aide Arrested

By-Police in Harare have arrested President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s former advisor and cleric, Shingi Muyeza, on allegations of fraud involving US$85 000.

Munyeza was arrested this Friday night on allegations that he defrauded a Harare woman of some US$85 000 she had received as a severance package from her former employer.

The state media said the incident happened in January this year.

Munyeza allegedly convinced the complainant to give him the money as an investment while promising to return US$100 000 by the end of January.

Munyeza, however, failed to pay back the money prompting the complainant to report the matter to the police who arrested him.

Munyeza currently runs several franchise outlets in Harare including Mugg n Bean, Ocean Basket and KFC.

