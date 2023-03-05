@CCCZimbabwe members from the Gendi family assaulted by drug lords (in video) in Ward 24, Chitungwiza South. One woman pelted with bricks at the legs, another assaulted with large sticks. "I'd like to assure the party that we're not going to stop Mugwazo…" -Cnlr Chagwada Apongo https://t.co/tu27O858W5 pic.twitter.com/21zXKUmA7H