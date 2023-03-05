Teenagers Engage In S_ex At Secret Hatfield Hideout

By A Correspondent- Teenagers of schoolgoing age take turns to go into a secret hide-out located in Hatfield, Harare, on a Saturday.

The girls are dressed in all sorts of skimpy tight fitting clothes, while their male counterparts are clad in hip-hop drip fashion wear.

At the gate, young boys take turns to vet young teens before they allow them into their secret party. In Bulawayo, they call such gatherings vuzu parties.

The occasion has strictly been planned through WhatsApp groups and it is one of the vuzu parties which have become popular with teenagers nowadays.

Vuzu parties are wild indoor gatherings organised by teenagers with activities that include beer drinking binges, drugs, and unprotected ƨǝx — at times with multiple partners.

The teenagers self-fund the party often without the knowledge of their parents. Usually, the wild parties happen at homes where the parents are overseas.

Investigations by NewsDay Weekender showed that the parties are responsible for introducing young people to the world of ƨǝx and drugs.

Zimbabwe’s health demographic indicates that nearly 40% of girls and 24% of boys are ƨǝxuɑlly active before they reach the age of 18.

“We do all kinds of games which often lead to drug abuse and ƨǝx,” one of the teens at the Hatfield party told the reporter who attended the party under cover.

Some of the competitions during the party according to several teenagers are ƨǝx master, twerking queen, drug king and booze master.

“The one who has managed to sleep with several girls on the day is crowned ƨǝx master, while the drug king is the one who has managed to take in a lot of skunk (marijuana),” the teen said.

“Once they get introduced to the world of drugs through these parties, they get hooked and it will be the start of an addiction,” psychologist Arnold Dzvova said.

Investigations by NewsDay Weekender showed that most of the house parties which degenerate into drug abuse and steamy ƨǝx sessions are either hosted on hired venues, or houses where parents are living in the diaspora.

A flat along Livingstone Avenue in Harare has become famous for hosting these illicit gatherings. Teenagers book a room for US$40 per night.

Sheila (19), who fled home when she was just 10 years old to live in Harare’s streets, said she would abuse drugs and ƨǝx as protection from gangsters.

“I had problems with my relatives when my parents died, and I decided to leave home in 2013. I was just 10. In the streets, there are gangsters and I had to join one for my protection. We usually took drugs as a coping mechanism and to fight the biting winter temperatures. I had to slǝǝp with the gang leader so that I get protection,” she said.

Sheila is part of six former drug addicts who have turned a leaf through the support of a local pentecostal church.

Regional Psychological Support Initiative Zimbabwe country director Sibusisiwe Marunda said most teenagers are introduced into such vices by friends.

Many young people are introduced to drug and substance abuse by friends and peers through negative peer pressure which can be direct and indirect. If one keeps the company of friends who have negative habits such as drug and substance abuse, the likelihood of being persuaded to indulge in negative habits is high,” Marunda wrote in an Op-Ed in NewsDay earlier this week.

Marunda urged teachers to be vigilant when dealing with the scourge of drug and underage ƨǝx.

“Schools in their loco parentis role need to realise they have a big role to ensure the learners wellbeing and prevent the onset of negative coping mechanisms. Urgent guidance and counselling sessions should, if this is not already happening, include dialogue about drug and other substance abuse.”

Nigel Hove, who is a teacher at a local boarding school said it was common for pupils to smuggle beer and drugs into school premises, and usually the students become violent.

“We have witnessed a lot of commotion caused by these youths when they get high; we had to call the police to intervene. The headmaster was left with no choice, but to expel them from school. Some have been caught having ƨǝx,” Hove said.

According to a recent study by Shamwari YemwanaSikana (SYS), a local community-based organisation that seeks to promote the rights and empowerment of the girl child in the home, school and community, most young girls below the legal age of consent to ƨǝx were falling prey to ƨǝx work owing to increased use of drugs.

“Alcohol abuse is a major driver of irresponsible ƨǝxuɑl behaviour among young people as both registered and unregistered bars/beer halls sell alcohol to young people, especially in high density areas like Mbare, Epworth, Chitungwiza, Tafara and other areas.

“These unemployed youths and destitutes who are idle and desperate in the streets suggest they have no option but to take these alcohols – sometimes illegal, in a bid to curb their desires. This consumption of alcohol leads to unacceptable behaviours that have repercussions.

There are illicit brews like kachasu and musombodiya that are made and are easily available to the youths who are unemployed. This has become the order of the day. The prices of kachasu and musombodiya substances range from $0,50 depending on how much one wants to consume.” Various containers are used from as small bottles of 330ml can to 1 litre bottles that are used to consume these illicit alcohols, the SYS study noted.

Father Maganga, the priest at St Canisius Catholic Church said: “Too many young lives are enslaved to substance abuse, and we hope that this event may help some people get on the road to piecing their lives back together. We also hope that other communities across the country will mirror our activities to help give people the strength to overcome their challenges.”

Social commentator Pardon Kadzere said many factors have caused the proliferation of young drinkers and alcoholism among youths. He said it is a sign of the breakdown in social fabric.

“Most of these youths have resorted to alcohol to siphon out their frustrations. Parents no longer have time to discuss problems faced by their children in today’s world. Children turn to drinking to run away momentarily to the problems they face. Other parents are too busy for their children and do not monitor them. Some children can start drinking and go on for years without parents noticing yet living under one roof,” he said.

Director of Ezer Zimbabwe Trust, Takunda Witness Mtetwa, told NewsDay Weekender that his organisation was dealing with numerous cases of children using drugs and juveniles involved in other nefarious activities like early ƨǝx.

“A lot needs to be done from home monitoring, community mobilisation to national consensus if we are to take a strong point in the fight against drugs and substance abuse. One of the most useful systems available in the fight against drugs and substance abuse is the legal system,” Mtetwa said.

In a bid to fight the scourge of drug abuse and underage ƨǝx, police said they were contemplating carrying out regular searches for drugs and dangerous weapons in schools.

“We are considering carrying out some searches (in schools), but we are also appealing to parents to also do the same process at home first,” Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said on Wednesday.

— NewsDay

