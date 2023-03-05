Tinashe Maphosa “Rescues” Mai Titi

By A Correspondent- After being arraigned before the courts over fraud and theft, Felistas “Mai Titi” Murata’s estranged husband Tinashe Maphosa resurfaced and has created a crowdfunding platform to rescue the popular comedienne.

Murata appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Thursday facing fraud and theft of trust property charges after she borrowed US$10 000 from a local businesswoman and surrendered a hired vehicle as collateral security.

Murata (36) appeared in separate courts and was granted free bail on both charges.

In the fraud case, she was remanded to April 20 while the theft of trust property matter was remanded to March 21.

On Friday her Diaspora-based husband surprised all and sundry when he posted a picture of Mai Titi on their wedding day posing with her in-laws.

Misunderstandings do happen,” posted Maphosa on social media platform Facebook.

“Life is not kind to all of us.

While you might be lucky enough to live a comfortable life, you won’t be able to help everyone in need, but your gesture, no matter how small, will definitely make a difference.”

“Always have a willing hand to help someone, you might be the only one that does.”

Maphosa also posted details of Murata’s banking details.

Mai Titi and Maphosa made headlines after they splashed over US$100 000 on a wedding held at Royal Gates in Chisipite in April last year.

However, after the wedding the marriɑge became shaky that at some point the comedienne regretted marrying Maphosa.

Mai Titi is said to have used money from her own coffers to fund the wedding.

— The Standard

