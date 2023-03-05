Will ZEC Allow CCC Members To Register?

Spread the love

THE final nationwide mobile biometric voter registration will begin next Sunday as preparations for 2023 harmonised elections gather momentum following the recent conclusion of the delimitation exercise.

Will ZEC Allow CCC Members To Register? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 5, 2023

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will run a 10-day voter registration campaign, which ends on March 21, before undertaking various other activities, including opening the voters’ roll for public inspection, which will lead up to the elections.

Eligible voters will, however, still be able to register until two days after proclamation of the election date by President Mnangagwa.

ZEC has since tabled a $130 billion budget to conduct the polls, with Treasury expected to start disbursing the funds.

According to ZEC’s preliminary 2023 elections roadmap, the polls management body is preparing for an extensive post-delimitation awareness programme to explain to the electorate the new electoral boundaries.

This process will lead to other routine electoral procedures such as accreditation of observers and the media, production of the voters’ roll, constitution of the nomination court and establishment of the Multi-Party Liaison Committee.

ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said preparations for the harmonised elections had commenced.

This process will lead to other routine electoral procedures such as accreditation of observers and the media, production of the voters’ roll, constitution of the nomination court and establishment of the Multi-Party Liaison Committee.

“The commission will undertake a nationwide mobile voter registration exercise from March 12 to 21, 2023, as it normally does before any general election,” he said.

“The voter registration blitz will provide an opportunity for new registrants to register and for the existing registrants to apply for transfers.

“Currently, trainings to equip voter educators, voter registration officers and their supervisors is underway in preparation for the blitz.”

A final elections roadmap, he said, is currently being crafted and will be shared with the public once President Mnangagwa has proclaimed the election date. – state media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...