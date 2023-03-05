Winky D Dragged Off The Stage By Overzealous Police Officers

HARARE – Police shut down Winky D’s performance in Chitungwiza on Saturday night moments after he performed his politically-charged song, Ibotso.

Police officers, some in plain clothes, surrounded the star before dragging him offstage just after 10PM.

Thousands of fans at Dam View Chikwanha Blue Roof Grill and Bar sang ‘Siyayi Gaffa’ in support of the star.

Winky D was sharing the stage with several other musicians including Saintflowmusic and Tocky Vibes.

The 40-year-old singer enjoys cult status among fans for his conscious lyrics reflecting on Zimbabweans’ daily struggles.

