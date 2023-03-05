Winky D Dragged Off The Stage In Chi-town

By A Correspondent- Zimdancehall chanter, Winky D, born Wallace Chirumiko, was Saturday night dragged off stage by police while performing in Chitungwiza.

The incident happened moments after he performed Ibotso, a song from his latest album, Eureka Eureka.

Police officers, some in plain clothes, surrounded Winky D before they dragged him off stage just after 10 PM, according to ZimLive.

Thousands of fans at Dam View Chikwanha Blue Roof Grill and Bar sang ‘Siyayi Gaffa’ in support of the Musarova Bigman hitmaker.

Winky D was sharing the stage with several other musicians including Saintflowmusic and Tocky Vibes.

The 40-year-old’s recent songs reflect Zimbabweans’ daily struggles including poverty, corruption and unemployment.

His songs have created enmity between himself and authorities in Harare who believe he is a mercenary sent to champion the regime change agenda through music.

