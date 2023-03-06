Bill Watch- PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 8/2023

[5th March 2023]

Open Committee Meetings : Monday 6th to Thursday 9th March

The National Assembly Portfolio Committee meetings listed below for Monday 6th [morning and afternoon], Tuesday 7th [morning] and Thursday [morning] will be open to members of the public as observers only. Members of the public proposing to attend a meeting should use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament near Third Street and remember that IDs will be required to gain entry.

There are NO Senate Thematic Committee meetings scheduled for this week or next, because the Senate is in recess until Tuesday 21st March.

Monday 6th March at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services

Oral Evidence from (1) Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, (2) Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Board and (3) Ministry of Finance and Economic Development on the Progress made towards the Implementation of Economic Empowerment Programmes for Veterans of the Liberation Struggle launched by His Excellency President E. D. Mnangagwa in 2022.

Venue: Committee Room No. 1

Monday 6th March at 2 pm

Portfolio Committee: Budget, Finance and Economic Development

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development on a Petition from ZiscoSteel Pensioners.

Venue: Senate Chamber

Portfolio Committee: Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare

Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions on a Petition regarding the Violation of Constitution Rights as enshrined in section 65 of the Constitution and Non-alignment of Statutory Instrument to the Public Service Act.

Venue: Committee Room No. 1

Note by Veritas: Section 65 of the Constitution protects Labour Rights. SI 1 of 2000, as amended, contains the Public/Civil Service Regulations. The Constitution is available on the Veritas website [link].

Tuesday 7th March at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Health and Child Care officials on the 2022 Fourth Quarter Budget Performance Report.

Venue: National Assembly Chamber.

Comment: Perhaps this evidence will throw light on the perennial problem of lack of essentials in Government hospitals – and whether the Ministry of Health and Child Care has been making timeous requests to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for disbursements of budgeted funds; also, whether the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has been making the requested disbursements timeously.

Thursday 8th March at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Primary and Secondary Education

Oral evidence from Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education on the Utilisation of the US$ 10 million allocated to it under the Special Drawing Rights received by Zimbabwe from the International Monetary Fund [IMF].

Venue: Government Caucus Room

