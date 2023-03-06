Chamisa Blasts Police Over Winky D Show Disruption

By A Correspondent| Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has castigated the police for disrupting a show where popular Zimdancehall musician Winky D was performing.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa urged government to fix citizens problems saying Winky D was just a messenger speaking on behalf of the people.

“STOP STIFLING ARTISTIC FREEDOM & CREATIVITY…@winkydonline Gaffa to the Gaffest is just a musical icon. Don’t shoot the messenger, troubleshoot & deal with the message. Fix the citizens’ daily problems and struggles. “Is this the land, we cried for, we died for?, #Musadaro!” said Chamisa.

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa also did not mince his words blasting the police for disrupting the Winky D show saying is smacked of insecurity on the part of government.

“A government that is confident in its conduct and policies doesn’t operate like this. This is shameful! You can’t be so insecure as a Gvt to the point of fighting even musicians! Why fuel anger and frustration among people? This lacks both sophistication and thinking,” said Mliswa.

