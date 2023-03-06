Chitungwiza Man On The Run

bY a Correspondent- A Chitungwiza man is on the run after allegedly rɑp!ng his l0ver’s minor child.

The man was reported to have repeatedly rɑpǝd the four-year-old whenever his l0ver left him at the house with her since December last year.

The man was cohabiting with the mother of the tot at Mayambara village in Seke.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the little girl was referred to Chitungwiza Central Hospital for medical examinations.

“Police are investigating a case involving a minor aged 4 who was rɑpǝd several times by her mother’s l0ver,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The accused person, who is on the run, was reported to have been rɑp!ng the minor whenever her mother was away.

“The case came to light after the victim relocated this month to Unit D in Chitungwiza to stay with her grandmother.

“The grandmother noticed some discharge and the minor disclosed the abuse,” said Insp Chakanza.

— HMetro

