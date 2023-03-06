Cyclone Freddy Gathers Momentum Again

By- The Meteorological Services Department has warned of severe storms from Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which they said was strengthening near the west coast of Madagascar.

In a weather report and forecast, MSD said winds are slowly strengthening over the south coast of Southern Africa. Reads the weather update:

ZIMBABWE EVENING WEATHER REPORT AND FORECAST ISSUED AT 1600 HRS SUNDAY 05 MARCH 2023 VALID UNTIL TUESDAY 07 MARCH 2023.

The fringes of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, now retreating northward towards Zambia, resulting in odd downpours in parts of Mashonaland Central Provinces, namely Shoni Village (100mm) in Madziwa [pronounced Madziva (near Bindura, Mashonaland Central)] and Mount Darwin (75mm). Bindura itself had 40mm. The rest of the atmosphere was generally sunny and hot today as the distant Tropical Storm Freddy (currently strengthening near the west coast of Madagascar, more than 1’000 km away) is drying out much of the atmosphere. Meanwhile, winds are slowly strengthening over the south coast of Southern Africa.

FORECAST FOR TOMORROW, MONDAY 06 MARCH 2023

Besides the brief cloudy period in areas and odd showers in areas along the Zambezi Valley, much of the country should be mostly sunny and hot by day. Windy and mild conditions are anticipated towards evening; more felt over provinces such as Masvingo and Matabeleland South as well as southern parts of Manicaland.

IMPACTS

• Hot conditions increase dehydration and evapotranspiration

• Temperature fluctuations from very hot, to mild (seemingly cool) and warm, are to be anticipated.

• Cloudy, Windy and mild day is to be expected on Tuesday over the southern areas.

• Morning Drizzle might cause a minor disruption to outdoor activities on Tuesday morning.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

• Plan with the weather in mind in terms of dressing and activities to perform during the start of this week.

• Keep hydrated and if there is a need to stay outdoors for a prolonged period, ensure to wear a sunhat or sunscreen.

• Monitor plants and animals/pets for moisture and heat stress and act accordingly to reduce these impacts by watering or giving them adequate water to drink.

• Insure crops against adverse weather such as hailstorms and flash flood damage that is common during this phase of the season.

WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR TUESDAY 07 MARCH 2023

Matabeleland South, southern areas of Midlands, Masvingo and Bulawayo Metropolitan! Provinces should be cloudy, windy and mild with light rain and drizzle in places. Brief cloudy periods and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Matabeleland North, northern parts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, all Mashonaland Provinces and Manicaland Provinces. It should be mild at first becoming warm by afternoon.

