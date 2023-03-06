Husband Of Murdered Hatfield Woman Nabbed

By A Correspondent- The husband of a Cranborne woman who was found dead with her n!pples and nails ripped off last month, has appeared in court facing a charge of murdering her.

Fradreck Chasara appeared in the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of murdering his wife Faith Musonza, 36, on February 13.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Faith’s body was found in a drain near her house by Hatfield police.

From his narration, Chasara said he waited for his wife the whole night and was sh0cked when he was called to identify her body which had some parts missing.

On the day in question, it is believed Faith left work at around 7pm heading home to Cranborne.

Chasara said he called his wife to check on her at around 8pm, but the phone rang unanswered continuously.

He claimed her number suddenly became unreachable and he went to the bus stop hoping to find her, he told H-Metro.

A neighbour said prior to Faith’s death, Chasara had suspected that she was chǝat!ng.

He has remained the key suspect because it is said he caught his wife with a b0yfriend kiss!ng around December and he brought them to the house where he thoroughly bashed them.

The boyfriend was left for dead and rumours are that he could have masterminded the death of his wife over the issue. Some are saying, he allegedly hired some people to kill her.”

— HMetro

