By A Correspondent- Veteran radio DJ Mark Pilgrim has died.

His death, at the age of 53, was confirmed in a statement from HOT 102.7FM. It said he passed away at home with his family.

“DJ Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning. He fought valiantly to the very end. Mark passed peacefully with his fiancée Adrienne at home.”

The star was known for hosting several radio shows on 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo, 94.5 Kfm, Hot919 and HOT 102.7FM. He was working for HOT 102.7FM at the time of his death. He also hosted reality TV shows Big Brother South Africa, Big Brother Africa and game show Power of 10.

Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, which he later revealed had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

He was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1988. After surgery and months-long chemotherapy he was declared in remission. At the start of 2022, Pilgrim confirmed his cancer had returned.

“I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love. This is my story. And there’s more chapters to come,” he said at the time.

He documented his journey from that point on, including his battle with Covid-19, recoveries from surgery and time spent with family.

He was determined to make the most of his remaining time and proposed to his partner Adrianne Watkins at the start of the year. Watkins had not left his side since the start of his cancer battle.

Those close to the star warned of fake rumours about his death spread on social media last month, after viral reports of a man with a similar name and surname died

Pilgrim’s family thanked all his friends and followers for their support and love.

“His family thank you for being part of his journey, for loving him, celebrating him and supporting him always.”

His passing has led to a flood of emotional tributes on social media.

— TimesLIVE

