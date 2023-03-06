Watch: Zanu PF Hooligans Ban CCC In Mbare

Tinashe Sambiri|As Zimbabweans prepare for the coming polls, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party has imposed a blank ban on CCC activities in Harare.

The move has been condemned by political observers.

In a video clip, Zanu PF hooligans are heard denouncing CCC and President Nelson Chamisa.

In a statement, CCC described the level of Zanu PF barbarism as shocking and beyond belief.

Read statement below:

Dear @PoliceZimbabwe,

In this video, ZanuPF thugs are openly inciting violence, a crime under Section 187 of the Criminal Law Code.

They’re calling for the banning of all #CCC meetings & rallies in Zimbabwe.

As police you have a moral & legal obligation of maintaining law & order. We call upon the police to bring these perpetrators of violence to justice.

We don’t want war, we want elections. #RegisterToVoteCCC

https://fb.watch/j5byna9QeQ/

