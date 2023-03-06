Woman Buries Alive Newborn Baby

A 21-year-old Harare woman who allegedly attempted to kill her newborn by burying the child alive in her employer’s garden appeared in court on charges of attempted infanticide.

Melissa Matafi, who was employed as a maid, is alleged to have given birth at the house and tried to get rid of the baby by burying the child alive.

The court heard that Matafi dug a shallow grave in the garden where she buried the baby.

Her co-worker noticed blood stains in the corridor and followed the trail of the blood which led them to the shallow grave where they retrieved the newborn.

It was established that Matafi was pregnant and had given birth to the baby.

Matafi was arrested.

She was remanded out of custody and is expected back in court on the 9th of May pending the finalisation of investigations.- ZBC News

