Woman Buries New Born Baby Alive

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A woman appeared in court for attempted infanticide after burying her new-born baby alive.

Mellisa Matafi was found guilty of attempted infanticide when she appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure.

She was remanded out of custody to May 9 as the State awaits a medical report from hospital.

Facts are that on February 9 at around 5am, Matafi, who was a maid in Mt Pleasant, dug a pit and buried the baby in the garden.

Last Mafuwa, a security guard at the same house, noticed blood stains on the pavement and suspected that Matafi was hiding something. He also saw Matafi coming from the garden holding a hoe.

Mafuwa then reported to their employer, Hildaberta Rwambiwa, to check with Matafi as he had noticed some weird behaviour from her.

When Matafi was asked what she was hiding in the garden, she told Rwambiwa that she was experiencing heavy flows and was disposing blood clots.

Rwambiwa asked Matafi to remove the sand with her hands and her new-born baby was found alive. Rwambiwa took the baby to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and then reported the matter to the police.

Grace Mugocheke appeared for the State.

— HMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...