Zim Desperately Needs New Consensus- Biti

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said Zimbabwe is a nation at crossroads.

According to Hon Biti, Zimbabwe has been subjected to 43 years of poverty, looting and underdevelopment.

As a result of rampant looting and impunity, the nation is experiencing a recurring economic quagmire.

“Fundamentally Zim is at another crossroad.

The 43 year old disarticulated consensus based on coercion , capture & liberation -inspired entitlement & impunity has failed.Poverty , underdevelopment &decay are the by product .

A New Promise , A new Consensus is desperately required,” Hon Biti posted on Twitter.

