Zim Desperately Needs New Consensus- Biti
6 March 2023
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said Zimbabwe is a nation at crossroads.
According to Hon Biti, Zimbabwe has been subjected to 43 years of poverty, looting and underdevelopment.
As a result of rampant looting and impunity, the nation is experiencing a recurring economic quagmire.
“Fundamentally Zim is at another crossroad.
The 43 year old disarticulated consensus based on coercion , capture & liberation -inspired entitlement & impunity has failed.Poverty , underdevelopment &decay are the by product .
A New Promise , A new Consensus is desperately required,” Hon Biti posted on Twitter.