Zim Sets Returning ZEP Holders’ Dates, Registration Centres

Spread the love

By- The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa has announced dates and venues for the registration of ZEP holders who need assistance to return to Zimbabwe.

This comes as thousands of Zimbabweans are expected to return home on or before 30 June this year when the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits expire.

In a notice seen by Pindula News, the Zimbabwean consulate in South Africa said those intending to return to Zimbabwe need to bring Birth Certificate registration, Passport application form processing, and Temporary Travel Document (TTD). Reads the notice:

The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in South Africa wishes to recall its announcement on 2 February 2023 that the Government of Zimbabwe has taken a decision to assist and facilitate the repatriation of its nationals, holders of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs), who voluntarily wish to return home before the expiry of their permits on 30 June 2023. In that regard, an in-person/physical mapping exercise will be undertaken across all the nine provinces of South Africa from 12 to 31 March 2023, to identify and register ZEP holders and their dependants who may require assistance or facilitation to return to Zimbabwe.

The following consular services will also be provided during the exercise:

Birth Certificate registration,

Passport application form processing, and

Temporary Travel Document (TTD)

For ease of convenience, the schedule below indicates the centres for in-person registration:-

DATE …………… PROVINCE …… CITY …………… VENUE …………………………………………………… TIME ( 0900hrs-1500hrs)

14-17/3/23 …… Limpopo ………..Polokwane … Orpenview, 135 Orpen road. Polokwane

20-22/3/23……North West …….Rustenburg … Hellenic Centre (Hellenic Community of Rustenburg) 128 Watsonia Avenue, Gelhout Park

25-27/3/23 … North West … Mahikeng ………. Mocoseng Sundown Resorts, 11542 Mocoseng Village, Mmabatho

29/3/23-1/4/23 …Gauteng … Johannesburg … Consulate of the Republic of Zimbabwe 13A Boeing Road, Bedfordview

13-15/3/23… Mpumalanga … Nelspruit …….. Oewesig Community Hall, Near Lowveld Show Grounds. Nelspruit

16-8/3/23… Mpumalanga … Witbank…………. Gereformeerde IKerk Hoeveld Posbus 541, River Crescent Witbank

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...