Bona Divorces, Cites Promiscuity

Spread the love

By-The late President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona Mugabe has filed for divorce.

She claims her marriage to Simba Chikowore has broken down with no prospects for restoration.

Ms Mugabe has approached the High Court seeking a divorce decree against her husband, citing promiscuity.

The couple tied the knot on March 1, 2014, in a lavish ceremony at the family’s private home in Harare’s plush Borrowdale.

Thousands of people attended the no-expense-spared family event broadcast live by ZBC-TV.

The wedding also drew the attention of the world after it was attended by African heads of state and government and other high-level dignitaries.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...