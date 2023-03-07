Businessman Attacked In Broad Daylight

By A Correspondent- Six robbers pounced on a Harare businessman, in broad daylight in the heart of the capital, and fled away with a satchel, which contained US$50 000.

Nazeer Adam, 36, had just closed his shop on Saturday when he was approached by the six unidentified men at the corner of Harare Street and Grand Street.

They attacked him, grabbed his satchel, which was stashed with the cash, and fled the scene.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, appealed for information that may lead to arrest of the suspects.

Police are investigating a case of robbery where a businessman lost cash to six robbers, who are still at large,” said Insp Chakanza.

On March 4 at around 4.30pm, the complainant closed his shop intending to go to their head office.

“While in the backyard of the complex, he was approached by six unknown men.

One of them grabbed the complainant by the neck, demanding all his belongings.

“They took a satchel, containing US$50 000, and dashed to an unregistered blue Toyota Wish and sped off.

Police continue to urge people to engage security in handling cash,” said Insp Chakanza.

