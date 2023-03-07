Govt Consults On Death Sentence

Government through the ministry of justice, legal and parliamentary affairs says it is in the process of drafting a death sentence position for the country and will soon engage the grassroots throughout the country before coming up with its document.

In a statement, the justice ministry said the consultations will be done to amass public opinion on the matter.

“The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs with the support from Centre forApplied Legal Research (CALR) and the Embassy of Switzerland is in the process of drafting a death penalty position in Zimbabwe. After convening a High Level Consultative meeting on the subject matter to inform policy formulation and law reform agenda, several recommendations were proffered in the meeting . One Major reason highlighted was to amass public opinion on the subject matter.

“Against this backdrop, the Ministry shall hold consultations at grassroots level in March 2023 across the country’s provinces. Additionally, the Ministry will conduct preliminary Training of Trainers with Case Care Workers, Village Health Workers and Youth Officers in anticipation of the actual consultations to capacitate the cadres on mobilisation of participants ahead of the consultations. The aim is to capacitate the cadres on mobilisation of participants ahead of the actual consultations to obtain a clear and unbiased representation of the community.”

