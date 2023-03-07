High Court Says ZEC Can Continue Denying Zimbabweans Access To Voters Roll

High Court judge Never Katiyo dismisses application by Harare North Alan Makharm demanding release of voter’s roll.

Judge raised security concerns, saying ZEC mandated to safeguard voter’s roll, especially electronic one, claiming it can be tampered with “in this age of social media”

“This is a live matter, we still need ZEC to give us, the people of Zimbabwe, a voter’s roll,” Alan Markham’s lawyer Denford Halimani outside the High Court in Harare.

ZEC has refused to handover voter’s roll to the Harare North MP since request made 145 days ago

