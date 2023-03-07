Tinashe Sambiri|As Zimbabweans prepare for the coming polls, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party has imposed a blank ban on CCC activities in Harare.
The move has been condemned by political observers.
In a video clip, Zanu PF hooligans are heard denouncing CCC and President Nelson Chamisa.
In a statement, CCC described the level of Zanu PF barbarism as shocking and beyond belief.
Read statement below:
Dear @PoliceZimbabwe,
In this video, ZanuPF thugs are openly inciting violence, a crime under Section 187 of the Criminal Law Code.
They’re calling for the banning of all #CCC meetings & rallies in Zimbabwe.
As police you have a moral & legal obligation of maintaining law & order. We call upon the police to bring these perpetrators of violence to justice.
We don’t want war, we want elections. #RegisterToVoteCCC