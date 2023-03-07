Mum Poisons Own Baby – Police

Police in Mberengwa, Midlands Province have arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly poisoning her 7-month-old baby.

Felistus Mpofu of Village Shumba under Chief Mposi in Mberengwa was picked up by police details and is assisting them with investigations.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred on March 1 around 2 PM when the woman had traveled to Zvishavane.

“Mpofu left home together with the baby intending to go to Zvishavane to look for a job. While in Zvishavane around 8 PM, she became stranded at Mandava Bus Terminus. She then fed her baby with milk laced with an organ phosphate tablet,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Around 3 AM, Mpofu was offered accommodation by a woman in Mandava.

“Suddenly the baby started vomiting and her condition deteriorated. The woman who had offered her accommodation accompanied Mpofu to Zvishavane District Hospital where the baby was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Inspector Mahoko.

A report was made to the police and upon searching her, police found her in possession of a feeding bottle contaminated with poisonous residue.

The body of the infant is being held at Zvishavane Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem, while Mpofu is detained at ZRP Zvishavane-state media

