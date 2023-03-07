Seed Co Board Chair Divorced Wife Over S_ex Worker

By A Correspondent- A Harare magistrate yesterday heard that Seed Co board chairperson Michael Ndoro may have divorced his former wife Precious Jemani Ndoro because of his alleged involvement with a sex worker.

While Ndoro is currently embroiled in a case he is accusing his ex-wife of stealing US$2,5 million from their jointly owned company, the court yesterday heard intricate details of how the couple divorced.

Ndoro has also been dragged before the courts by Precious, who is accusing him of allegedly forging company documents to illegally remove her from being a co-director.

Precious has denied the theft allegations and, instead, accused her ex-husband of concocting the charge to stop her from getting her equal share of their matrimonial property after divorce.

The court heard that the couple divorced after Ndoro was found with a sex worker at a Newlands joint in Harare.

Under cross-examination by Precious’ lawyer, Oliver Marwa, Ndoro denied that they separated over a sex worker.

I don’t know how that is relevant to the case. We are talking of the funds withdrawn from a company account and not personal issues. I decide on whom I choose to associate with,” Ndoro replied.

Marwa, however, kept asking him whether he was caught with a “slut”, and he refused to respond saying it was distracting him from the real issues.

Ndoro then sought withdrawal of the theft charge against Precious after cross-examination.

