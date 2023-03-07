Sticky Fingered Man Steals Over US$75k Church Funds

By A Correspondent- A Harare man employed as finance manager at Evangelical and Pentecostal Churches in Zimbabwe was yesterday arraigned before magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure on a charge of stealing US$76 758 from the church coffers.

Taurai Simango (48) was remanded to May 4 after being granted $150 000 bail.

Allegations are that between January 30, 2020 and September 2021, Simango misrepresented to the church that he had paid cash to different suppliers, yet he had not paid anything.

To cover up his offence, Simango allegedly originated fake receipts purporting that he had obtained them from suppliers as proof of payment.

The money has not been recovered.

