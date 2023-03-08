Dont Personalize Public Information, Institutions: Chamisa

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop personalising and privatising public information.

This follows the High Court ruling which threw away an application by Harare North legislator Allan Markham to be granted access to an electronic voters roll.

The High Court raised security concerns when an electronic voters roll.

Responding to the ruling, Chamisa said it is impossible to have a credible and acceptable election without an audited voters roll, fuming against ZEC and the state for keeping public records a secret.

“Dear ZEC & ED; Disputed elections are bad for our country. It’s impossible to have a credible & acceptable election without a credible & audited voters’roll. Why keep public records secret? Why personalize and privatize pubic information & institutions? Let’s #fixthis now!,” said Chamisa.

