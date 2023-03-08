Govt Mocks Civil Servants With Paltry Pay Rise Offer

Government has offered civil servants a 50 percent pay rise but the representative bodies have flatly refused the offer, according to sources.

The employees have agreed to keep the exact detail of the offer under wraps in order to avoid public outrage, but we reveal the amount.

The National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) negotiation meeting, held on the 9th floor boardroom of Kaguvi Building in Harare between representatives of the Public Service Commission (PSC) and emissaries of civil servants under the banner of the Zimbabwe Congress of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), ended in a deadlock.

It was postponed to next Thursday. The civil servants’ demand through ZCPSTU was US$840 salaries, which was an increase on the US$540 that they have long pushed for. The US$540 was pegged on public sector salaries during the power-sharing Government of National Unity.

After the meeting, ZCPSTU said it agreed not to publicise the government’s offer until an agreement has been reached. ZCPSTU chairperson Cecilia Alexander said the exact figures pertaining to the government’s offer were too little and embarrassing, but she would not disclose them.

“We agreed with government not to publicise the offer in order for negotiations to proceed in good faith. We outrightly rejected the offer from government,” Alexander said.

“What government offered as increments was too little from what we are asking. However, we agreed for further engagements. We allowed government to make further consultations so that it comes up with meaningful proposals at the negotiation table.”

-Newshawks

