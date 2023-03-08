President Chamisa Confronts Mnangagwa Over Voters Roll

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader President Nelson Chamisa has challenged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop personalising and privatising public information.

This follows the High Court ruling which threw away an application by Harare North legislator Allan Markham to be granted access to an electronic voters roll.

The High Court raised security concerns when an electronic voters roll.

Responding to the ruling, President Chamisa said: “It is impossible to have a credible and acceptable election without an audited voters roll.”

“Dear ZEC & ED; Disputed elections are bad for our country. It’s impossible to have a credible & acceptable election without a credible & audited voters’roll.

Why keep public records secret? Why personalize and privatize pubic information & institutions? Let’s #fixthis now!,” said President Chamisa.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...