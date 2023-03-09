Brothers Arrested For Pointing Gun At Mob

Two Chiweshe brothers are in trouble after they produced an unlicensed firearm in a bid to scare away an angry mob that wanted to assault them in a fake gold dispute.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrates court today where Tanaka Jaji (25) and Obidience Jaji (23) appeared before Magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

The duo pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nembaware granted them $30000 bail each.

The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on December 19 the duo were in company of their friend Tafadzwa Chirenje who had fake gold which he intended to sell.

The trio who were using a Toyota Fortuner registration number AFR 4015 went to Thorn Creek farm Concession to sell the fake gold.

They approached Tinashe Makiwa who discovered that the gold was fake and alerted other villagers.

The angry mob came with stones and wooden logs intending to assault the trio.

Chirenje managed to escape and one of the accused pulled a gun from the dashboard and disembarked from the car threatening to shoot the crowd.

The mob fled and police acted swiftly to arrest the duo.

The matter continues on March 28.- Byo24

