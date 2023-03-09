Ex-Banker’s Tweet Forces City Of Harare To Act On City Parking Fiasco

By A Correspondent| Ex-banker Nigel Chanakira’s complain against City of Harare over its controversial move to introduce reinforcement teams that have been moving around the central business district clamping cars, has forced the Mayor Jacob Mafume to announce new measures.

Posting on Twitter, Chanakira said he was asked to pay US$130 after his car was clamped after he failed to pay parking due to the absence of parking marshalls.

“Clamped in Harare whilst in a meeting after I failed to see the parking attended to pay & I was stuck for a solid 2 hours sorting this out City Parking asked for US$130. The fine is totally disproportionate to the offense. I’m perplexed that we can have such unjust city bylaws,” said Chanakira.

In response, Mafume said he will call a press conference to announce recommendations received from the public.

Mafume said as an authority, they need to strike a balance between fines and what people can afford.

“We have noted concerns of the public on this issue .We will be calling a Press Conference tomorrow together with city parking to announce the recommendations we have received from the public .We have to strike a balance between the fines and what people can afford,” said Mafume.

