Hope For ZEP Holders As South Africa “Agrees” To Inherit Zim Problems

By-The African National Congress has admitted that it would inherit the problems of Zimbabwe until that country’s politics settles.

Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of ANC said that Zimbabwe would remain South Africa’s problem for a long time.

This comes after South Africa indicated that it would not renew special permits it used for at least 200 000 Zimbabweans a decade ago. These permits (Zimbabwe Exemption Permit) expire on 30 June 2023.

Mbalula made the remarks while speaking at an ANC Youth League fundraiser in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, reported Eye Witness News.

He said South Africa will have to deal with Zimbabweans coming into the country in search of better living and working conditions.

Mbalula also called for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, saying the United States of America and Britain wanted regime change. He said:

We’ve got a problem here in Zimbabwe and it’s brewing. And you think it’s going to be the problem of the Americans; it’s going to be our problem for the longest of time.

Americans must give peace a chance… We need a roundtable; we need peaceful negotiations.

