Kazembe Under Fire Over Interrupted Winky D Chitungwiza Show

By- The opposition has demanded that Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe be summoned before Parliament to explain why the Police disrupted Zimdancehall musician Winky’s performance at a show in Chitungwiza on Saturday.

Police officers, some in plain clothes, stormed Winky D’s performance in Chitungwiza and dragged him off the stage moments after he performed his politically-charged song, Ibotso.

Dzivaresekwa legislator Edwin Mushoriwa (MDC Alliance) raised the issue in the National Assembly as a matter of national interest on Wednesday. NewsDay quoted him as saying:

A few days ago, one of our famous musicians (Winky D) ‘s show was disrupted by the Police. Few hours after that the show of another musician Baba Harare was stopped.

Musicians are the core of the arts industry and they give entertainment to all of us. I am, therefore, requesting that the Home Affairs minister should come before this august House with a ministerial statement to explain whether there are now limitations or that musicians should no longer perform.

The provisions of MOPA (Maintenance of Peace and Order Act) do not require such interference that we are seeing.

The honourable minister should come before us and explain the position.

It’s actually a stab at the arts industry which has been generating something towards the gross domestic product.

