Mliswa Celebrates Bona-Simba Chikore Divorce

By Jane Mlambo| Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has celebrated the separation of late former President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona Mugabe and Simba Chikore.

Mliswa said the separation of the couple was good news adding that the late Zanu PF leader’s daughter deserved a life in peace.

“The separation of Bona from Simba Chikore is actually good news for her. That guy wasn’t good for her and didn’t deserve her. She is a model for the girl child, calm, unassuming and handles herself well. She deserves a life in peace,” said Mliswa.

The motormouth legislator accused Simba Chikore of associating with the former first family for personal aggrandizement.

Mliswa also confessed his liking for Bona saying he liked her the first time he met her at the Mugabe homestead in Zvimba.

“The guy was out for dodgy business deals, associating with the First Family only and name-dropping for personal aggrandisement. You can’t hold on to such. You will be well Mangwenya. I liked you from the day I met you at a meeting with President Mugabe in Zvimba.

“You came across as a level headed person. I will forever respect you and pray for you. Your life can still go on. Be strong,” said Mliswa.

