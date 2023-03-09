Mnangagwa Captures Sabhukus

ZAKA–Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo has promised a lump sum of US$50 each to 26 000 village heads dotted across the country backdated to May 2022, a figure that will amount to over US$14 million, among other pecks in what could be frantic efforts to pacify the rural electorate ahead of this year’s harmonized elections.

Moyo made the remarks in Zaka at the installation ceremony of Chief Bota (real name Tafirenyika Bwazvo) at Bota Primary School on March 2, 2023, where he told the gathering that village heads were to be given US$550 each to cover the last 11 months, by end of March 2023, after which they will continue to get their US$50 monthly payouts starting April 2023.

He said they had been left out when government ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs) were given packages and will, on top of that get free medical insurance for themselves, their spouses and three children under 18.

“The President asked Chiduwa (Deputy Minister of Finance) to release funds to give to village heads after MPs and Ministers were given, Chiefs were given so the President said give the village heads and because we delayed the payouts, we are backdating to May last year. So all the 26 000 village heads under government pay roll will get to be paid a lump sum.

“Some of the Chiefs are old and they get sick regularly, so each Chief will be given a medical aid, government will pay 80 percent and they will pay US$ 3, while headmen and village heads will be paying US$ 2 and $ 1 respectively.

That is what President Mnangagwa is doing for you,” said Moyo.

He said village heads were important to the party because they are the ones who know people who are eligible to vote in their villages.

“If you want to win, work with village heads, they are the ones who know the number of households in their respective areas, they know everyone who is eligible to vote.

That is why I am here, I have come to urge you (the Chief) to work with Zanu PF, see that you come from Zanu PF and you have already been working with the party.

“If you see a Chief being greeted traditionally (Kuuchira mambo) by a DCC member, it shows that Chief belongs to Zanu PF,” said Moyo.

He also acknowledged the presence of Zanu PF Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa saying he had come to see if the people of Bota will vote for Zanu PF.

“The Chairman you chose to be the leader of Zanu PF in the province is here, I think he has come to see that since you have been given the chieftaincy, will you vote for the person who gave you the crown,” said Moyo.

He said Masvingo had a number of acting chiefs and at some point there were 26 chiefs who were on acting basis and said he was on a spree to install substantive chiefs.

Last year Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi toured the province meeting traditional leaders in a move that was seen as a way of getting assurance of loyalty from them.- Tellzim News

