Release Wiwa Now!

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC deputy chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has clocked 267 in prison.

Hon Sikhala was arrested in June last year for vigorously denouncing the brutal murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

In a statement on Wednesday, CCC called for the immediate release of Hon Sikhala.

“FREE SIKHALA: Our MP, Hon @JobSikhala1 has spent 267 days in pre-trial detention.

This continued persecution against our members must be strongly condemned.

He’s a political prisoner who’s being persecuted for legally representing Moreblessing Ali who was brutally murdered by a Zanu PF member.

Bail is a constitutional right. #FreeWiwa #WiwaWednesday.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...