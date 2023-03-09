Villagers Retrieve Bodies Of Drowning Victims

A SWIMMING expedition for three juveniles aged 8, 12 and 13 ended tragically after they drowned in a river in Somabhula area outside Gweru.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the drowning of the juveniles from Plot 40 Fallow Field Somabhula.

“On Saturday and in Somabhula three juveniles aged 8, 12 and 13 of Plot 40 Fallow Field Somabhula drowned while swimming in Mhlonga River,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the trio left their clothes on the river bank before getting into the river.

“The matter was reported to the police and the bodies which initially could not be located were found floating on the following day March 5 and were retrieved by local villagers,” said Insp Mahoko.

— Chronicle

