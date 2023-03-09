Zanu PF Blames Chamisa For Chaotic Harare Parking System

By- The ruling Zanu PF party has accused the opposition-led Harare City Council of the chaotic parking system that residents have widely criticised, leading to skirmishes in the city centre.

Harare has been turned into a warzone with running battles between motorists and marshals from the newly established City Parking firm.

Complaints have been raised recently, forcing the government to probe into how the company and the City of Harare are operating and the firm’s shareholding structure.

Several motorists have also threatened to sue the local authority.

Zanu PF secretary for Local Government and Devolution Supa Mandiwanzira says the current situation is deplorable and the council was being pushed by greed, affecting the motoring public.

“We are very concerned with the way motorists in Harare and elsewhere are being treated by city fathers, particularly the parking marshals,” Mandiwanzira said.

He added: “The people are being abused and there have been skirmishes between citizens and marshals. This is not the way to treat the people.”

“I call the Mayor and his CCC officials to make sure people are not harassed. My message to the city fathers is ityai Mwari, musada mari.”

But what Mandiwanzira should have explained is that all the by-laws that local authorities use to run towns and cities are imposed on them by the Minister of Local Government, July Moyo, of Zanu PF in this case.

