By A Correspondent| Fraud accused businessman Ofer Sivan is in last minute attempts to stop his trial at the High Court after he allegedly caused the arrest of the investigating officer who is a key witness in the case.

Smart Mandofa a cop seconded to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission was by late afternoon held by the police on allegations that he associated with Shabtai who was on a warrant of apprehension.

It is his argument that he had no knowledge of the alleged warrant against Shabtai and all he did was investigate a case which was assigned to him by his superiors against Sivan.

Close sources yesterday said the arrest of Mandofa was an attempt by Sivan to interfere with witnesses in his fraud case. He is alleged to have also targeted two other investigating officers in the matter with the help of the police.

Claims are that he boasts of having the top echelons of power in the police force in his pocket.

This has set the police on a collision course with Zacc which arrested Sivan and authorities at the anti-graft body have viewed this an attack on their authority.

Speaking through his lawyers, Mandofa believes his arrest is an attempt to derail investigations and affect the trial set for March 28.

“This is a ploy by Ofer Sivan to interfere with State witnesses and investigations into his fraud matters that have already been charged. I never abused my duty as a public officer in the manner alleged or at all. I am shocked that I am alleged to have unlawfully associated with a complainant who was on a warrant of arrest. For the record there should be evidence that I was served with the alleged warrant of arrest and that I associated with the alleged complainant. There is no clarity as to how I allegedly associated with him. There is need for evidence which proves the alleged association,” he said.

Mandofa said his arrest reflects badly on the criminal justice system. He says if he is liable, then the court and prosecutors can face the same fate.

“These allegations are clearly hogwash, there is no clarity as to how and when I associated with Gilad Shabtai at the time. If a person is on an alleged outstanding warrant of arrest which is not placed or served upon me should I refuse to investigate a matter which is allocated to me. Does this mean that where the facts disclose an offence I should not arrest a suspect and take them to court? Isn’t it correct that the complainant was supposed to challenge his placement on remand in the first place not to arrest a mere police officer like me?” Mandofa through his lawyers said.

