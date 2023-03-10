Horror As Man Axes Wife Over USD 20

A Chiweshe man has reportedly committed suicide after axing his ex-wife to death.

28-year-old Brighton Justice of Madombwe village in the Chief Makope area of Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central Province hung himself on Monday after allegedly axing his ex-wife, Esteri Zulu to death.

Mashonaland Central Police Spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident which happened on the 6th of March, saying Justice visited Zulu where an altercation ensued over text messages in her phone.

Justice is said to have accused his ex-wife of infidelity and during the scuffle, her phone screen cracked.

Inspector Mundembe added that on the 6th of March, Zulu visited her ex-husband demanding US$20 to fix the phone.

Upon hearing Zulu’s demands, an altercation ensued and Justice allegedly picked up an axe and axed her to death 30 metres from his home.

After the murder, Justice is said to have run off towards Manyani Mountain, where his body was discovered the following day hanging from a tree.

Both bodies were taken to Concession Hospital mortuary for post mortem.- ZBC News

