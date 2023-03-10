Man Caught On Bed With Neighbour’s Wife

State Media – When Desire Moyo (28) caught his co-tenant Tendai Govere (22) sitting on his bed in his bedroom with his wife he allegedly assaulted him before he inserted a sex toy into his behind.

For his uncouth actions Desire appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga facing two counts of assault and aggravated indecent assault.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts and was remanded in custody to Tuesday next week for trial.

It is reported that Desire’s wife Patience Ncube repeatedly phoned Govere while requesting him to visit her at her room.

The court heard that at first Govere was reluctant, but he finally visited her in the evening since Desire was not around.

It is said when he got inside Patience called him into the bedroom and told him to sit on the bed. But things quickly went nasty when Desire unexpectedly arrived. He allegedly started assaulting him with a leather belt and fists all over the body.

It is alleged that Desire who was seething with anger handcuffed him and continued to assault him.

Govere bled profusely as a result of the attack. Desire took the torture to another level when he allegedly removed Govere’s pair of trousers and inserted a sex toy repeatedly into his rear for two hours.

It is said while he was inserting the sex toy into his behind, he recorded a video of the brutal abuse.

Govere was rescued by his other co-tenants who phoned Khumalo Police Station and police officers swiftly reacted and arrested Desire.Constance Mathaba represented the State. -state media

