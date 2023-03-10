Mliswa Wades Into Bona Mugabe, Simba Chikore Divorce

Tinashe Sambiri|Outspoken Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, has described Simba Chikore as a cunning man.

Mliswa was commenting on Bona Mugabe and Chikore’s divorce.

Mliswa further described Bona as a humble and good-natured young lady.

“The separation of Bona from Simba Chikore is actually good news for her. That guy wasn’t good for her and didn’t deserve her. She is a model for the girl child, calm, unassuming and handles herself well. She deserves a life in peace,” commented Mliswa.

“The guy was out for dodgy business deals, associating with the First Family only and name-dropping for personal aggrandisement. You can’t hold on to such. You will be well Mangwenya. I liked you from the day I met you at a meeting with President Mugabe in Zvimba.

You came across as a level headed person. I will forever respect you and pray for you. Your life can still go on. Be strong,” added Mliswa.

