President Chamisa Speaks On Way Forward

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has vowed citizens will not allow Zanu PF to steal the people’s victory.

President Chamisa made the remarks at a media briefing in Harare on Thursday.

According to President Chamisa, Zanu PF is afraid of CCC’s enigmatic approach to politics.

He also denounced the persecution of Hon Job Sikhala by the Zanu PF regime.

