Three Minor Boys Drown

By A Correspondent- Three boys from the Mpofu family in Fallow Fields Resettlement Plot 40, Gweru drowned in the Musango River while swimming on Saturday afternoon.

The three boys are Tatenda Marega (13), Abel Mpofu (10) and Mulamuli Mpofu (8). All were learners at Rowview Primary School.

he two Mpofu brothers were buried at the Mpofu homestead on Monday, while Marega was buried in Gweru.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

He urged parents and guardians to desist from leaving juveniles and the vulnerable unattended.

The deceased’s uncle, Peter Mangare told the publication that the three boys left home in the company of other boys to bath in Musango River at 4 PM. Said Mangare:

The deceased are my daughter’s kids and I am the one who retrieved them from the river after a group of villagers failed to.

They departed home going for bathing and after an hour the other three minors who were not able to enter the river came back home saying that their brothers jumped into the river but did not return.

Villagers searched but they did not get anyone.

We spent the whole night searching only to get the bodies the following morning.

The river is not even deep but it’s only that they failed to swim.

One of the deceased already had his lower lip and his private parts eaten by a crab.

