ZB the Only Bank Paying Workers In Mnangagwa-RTGS Currency

By Farai D Hove | The ZB Bank is the only financier paying employees in RTGS currency, it has emerged.

While a comment from its directors was awaited, the industry union, ZIBAWU lamented why ZB is behind in remuneration treatment for workers.

Employees have been protesting for several years over pay and work conditions. Said ZIBAWU in a tweet

Dear Zimbabweans



Kindly support us as we petition @zb_foryou board members



ZB Bank Board Of Directors are presiding over the most exploitative industrial relations system in the banking sector



Being the only bank that is not paying some USD to workers — ZIBAWU (@ZIBAWU) March 9, 2023

